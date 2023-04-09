Home News One dead and 39 injured after accident in Bituima, Cundinamarca
News

One dead and 39 injured after accident in Bituima, Cundinamarca

by admin
A municipal bus from the company La Esperanza overturned on a bad pass road near the municipality of Bituima, Cundinamarca, apparently the accident was caused by a mechanical failure in the brakes.

According to the authorities and Relief Organizations, around 39 people were injured and one lost his life.

“Firefighters from Cundinamarca, Police and CRUE provide attention to the accident of an intermunicipal bus,” said Captain Álvaro Eduardo Farfán.

According to the latest report, the people who were injured are being transferred to a health entity to be able to provide them with first aid.

