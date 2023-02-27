At least one person was killed and several dozen injured on Monday after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck eastern Turkey, the public disaster management agency reported.

The epicenter of the tremor was located in the Yesilyurt district, in the province of Malatya, already hit by a violent earthquake on February 6, which caused more than 44,000 deaths in Turkey and thousands of deaths in neighboring Syria.

“A citizen lost his life. Some 69 were injured“, reported Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), on television.

Several buildings already damaged by the earthquake in early February collapsed on Monday with the new aftershock, AFAD said.

The mayor of the city of Yesilyurt told Habertürk television that a father and his daughter, who had returned home to recover some personal belongings, were among the rubble of a collapsed building.

Turkish authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the collapse of thousands of buildings that caused tens of thousands of deaths and left millions of people homeless.

The AFAD registered almost 10,000 aftershocks after the tremor on February 6. Some 173,000 buildings were damaged by the shock, according to the local press.