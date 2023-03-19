One dead and another injured left an accident in Guatavita as a result of an electric shock in the Vereda Tomine Blancos.

According to preliminary information, the people apparently were sheltering from the rain when they were hit by the electric shock. Tocancipá firefighters arrived at the scene to attend to the emergency.

The authorities indicated that those affected were a woman who suffered minor injuries, while her companion died.

Initially, they reported that they were two paragliders. However, the Cundinamarca Fire Department indicated that these two people would be hiding from the rain near a paragliding school.

“They were transporting themselves on a motorcycle, both he and she (…) The Guasca Fire Department moved, but since the roads are blocked by fallen trees, they were asked the favor, to make it easier, to reach the Tocancipá Fire Department point“, the authorities said.

It is important to mention that this Saturday Bogotá and Cundinamarca experienced a new day of intense rains that have collapsed roads.