One dead and one missing in boats of young evangelizers

Two boats in which groups of Christians were traveling who had come to evangelize in the Baru Islandthey collided.

There were 15 people on the boat, including six minors, who were treated at medical centers. According to the preliminary report of the National Navy, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. this Sunday near the San José islands.

The musician Samy Cruzate Martínez, 27, died in the accident, his body was rescued from the waters by members of the Red Cross on duty and his cult companion, Sebastián Castro Valiente, 17, is missing.

The authorities have so far not provided information about the cause, or who the occupants of the other boat were. The people managed to flee. Leaving the boat on the shore of the beach

