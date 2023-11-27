Home » One dead and one missing in boats of young evangelizers
News

One dead and one missing in boats of young evangelizers

by admin
One dead and one missing in boats of young evangelizers

Two boats in which groups of Christians were traveling who had come to evangelize in the Baru Islandthey collided.

There were 15 people on the boat, including six minors, who were treated at medical centers. According to the preliminary report of the National Navy, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. this Sunday near the San José islands.

The musician Samy Cruzate Martínez, 27, died in the accident, his body was rescued from the waters by members of the Red Cross on duty and his cult companion, Sebastián Castro Valiente, 17, is missing.

You may be interested: They release a young university student kidnapped in the Catatumbo region

The authorities have so far not provided information about the cause, or who the occupants of the other boat were. The people managed to flee. Leaving the boat on the shore of the beach

See also  Tianshenggang Town Street, Chongchuan District, Nantong: "Theoretical New Year's goods" are gathered together, and party members are given "reasons" for winter training_China Jiangsu Net - jsnews.jschina.com.cn

You may also like

the Region invests 1.5 million for SMEs –...

PDC candidate receives support from gangs in Sonsonate...

Trump intensifies his anti-immigrant rhetoric: he baselessly accuses...

‘Juancho’ and ‘Lucho’ captured for drug trafficking in...

Prime Ministerial Decree for the adoption of the...

Two new endemic tree species

Quibdó: four dead and three injured in the...

the fourth appointment with the campaign created by...

Fatal crash in the Multiplaza sector

Suspect of killing Honduran man falls in North...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy