One dead and one seriously injured after an accident in Salzhausen > – News – Lower Saxony

In Salzhausen (Harburg district), a 29-year-old driver died in a serious traffic accident on Sunday night. According to police, his 17-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries. The 29-year-old had left the road with his car for reasons that are still unclear. Then the car overturned. According to the police, the two occupants had to be freed from the vehicle with heavy equipment and then taken to a clinic by rescue workers. The driver died there from his injuries. The police are now investigating how the accident happened.
