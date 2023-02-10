A shootout took place in the town of Barrios Unidos, in Bogotá, where one person was killed and another injured by a hitman attack on a taxi.

The event occurred in the carrera 50 with calle 64bwhere the vehicle crashed into a tree, after they tried to escape from those responsible.

Although the two victims were transferred to a care center, it was learned that one of them died due to the seriousness of the injuries, after receiving two bullet wounds to the head.

Major Edwin Tiga, commander of the Barrios Unidos Police station, gave details of what happened: “A person dies. a merchant, who was transferred to hospital center, the taxi driver is being served at this time. We have a motorcycle involved in the fact, men who intercept them and shoot at their humanity”.

“We are carrying out the investigation in order to establish the real hypothesis of the fact to find the capture of the criminals responsible for this fact,” the uniformed man told the Blu Radio station.