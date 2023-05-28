Home » One dead and six injured in a head-on collision in the Innviertel
News

One dead and six injured in a head-on collision in the Innviertel

by admin
One dead and six injured in a head-on collision in the Innviertel

A serious traffic accident occurred at 9.45 a.m. in the municipality of Weng im Innkreis. A 75-year-old from Kematen am Innbach drove his van on the B 148, Altheimer Straße, in the direction of Braunau. His 70-year-old wife was in the passenger seat. At the same time, a 51-year-old Hungarian steered his van in the opposite direction. His four Hungarian work colleagues – 42, 47, 49 and 55 years old – were also driving in his van. In the local area of ​​Mankham, for reasons that are not yet known, he got into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

After some of those involved were trapped in the vehicles, they were freed by the fire brigade using hydraulic rescue shears. The 49-year-old passenger suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident. The six other people involved in the accident all suffered undetermined or serious injuries and were taken to the hospitals in Braunau, Ried, Passau, Salzburg and Traunstein. A total of three rescue helicopters and seven rescue and emergency vehicles were deployed.

The B148 was closed for about two hours when the accident was recorded. Another following vehicle was also damaged, but its driver was not injured.

loads


See also  Two hundred kids at a safety lesson on the roads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Five free gyms will open in Valledupar and...

Pentecost in MV: Events from the Baltic Sea...

At APEC, Union Leaders Call for New Trade...

They rescue six people who were about to...

Young people from the Pacific promote peace initiatives

Hank Green, Novelist and YouTube Star Reveals He...

FARC dissidents launch threats at candidates and politicians...

The 1st “Start-up” Expedition in Seibert Media’s Software...

The Cathay Pacific incident has escalated from “anti-discrimination”...

Unbeaten! Delfin beats Gualaceo at Jocay

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy