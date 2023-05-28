One dead and six injured in a head-on collision in the Innviertel

A serious traffic accident occurred at 9.45 a.m. in the municipality of Weng im Innkreis. A 75-year-old from Kematen am Innbach drove his van on the B 148, Altheimer Straße, in the direction of Braunau. His 70-year-old wife was in the passenger seat. At the same time, a 51-year-old Hungarian steered his van in the opposite direction. His four Hungarian work colleagues – 42, 47, 49 and 55 years old – were also driving in his van. In the local area of ​​Mankham, for reasons that are not yet known, he got into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

After some of those involved were trapped in the vehicles, they were freed by the fire brigade using hydraulic rescue shears. The 49-year-old passenger suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident. The six other people involved in the accident all suffered undetermined or serious injuries and were taken to the hospitals in Braunau, Ried, Passau, Salzburg and Traunstein. A total of three rescue helicopters and seven rescue and emergency vehicles were deployed.

The B148 was closed for about two hours when the accident was recorded. Another following vehicle was also damaged, but its driver was not injured.