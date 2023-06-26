One dead and six serious cases of dengue in Valledupar

According to the monitoring of the dengue situation in Valledupar, during Epidemiological Week 23 (June 4 to 10, 2023) there was an increase in the notification of cases by health institutions.

In Sivigila notifications, 347 cases of dengue have been reported so far this year. Of these, there have been 6 serious cases and one death due to the disease.

Although the city is currently not experiencing a dengue outbreak, the Local Health Secretariat has intensified and strengthened prevention, comprehensive care, surveillance, and control actions for this event.

This is how the Administrative Entities of Health Benefit Plans-EAPB have been instructed to intensify informative and educational actions with users on dengue, in order to improve adherence to the management protocol for a good diagnosis and care in the levels of low and high complexity.

Additionally, a call is made to the public to be alert to probable dengue symptoms such as fever, headache (at the back of the eyes), muscle and/or joint pain, or skin rash. In these cases you should consult your IPS.

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Eliminate containers that are not used and can accumulate water or guarantee their storage in closed places.

• Properly dispose of the garbage accumulated in patios and outdoor areas; clean gardens and vacant lots.

•Wash and brush tanks every eight days to remove mosquito eggs from the walls.

• Frequently change the water in the animal drinkers and dry the biker dishes.

•Sow the plants in the ground and avoid putting them only in water.

•Tightly cover the containers with stored water.

•When symptoms occur, DO NOT self-medicate. You should drink plenty of fluids and go to health institutions to receive medical attention in a timely manner.

•If, in addition to the aforementioned symptoms, you have one or more of the following reactions: vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, bleeding from mucous membranes (mouth or nose), irritability or drowsiness, you must receive urgent medical attention.

