One dead and three injured in gunfire south of Stockholm

The incident happened on Saturday evening near the center of the Stockholm suburb of Farsta, the police said in the Swedish capital. Four people suffered gunshot wounds – three of them were taken to the hospital, the fourth person died at one of the three crime scenes where the shots were fired.

The police launched a murder investigation. Two people were arrested after a chase on an expressway. The background to the crime initially remained unclear. For several years, Sweden has had a major problem with gang crime, which repeatedly manifests itself in shots and deliberate explosions. The southern edge of Stockholm is particularly badly affected.

From the beginning of the year to the end of May there have already been 144 gun incidents in Sweden, including 52 in the greater Stockholm area. 18 people were killed, 10 of them in the capital alone. These crimes often involve gaining influence on the drug market.

