One dead and three wounded during a shooting in Atlanta, USA.

One dead and three wounded during a shooting in Atlanta, USA.

At least one person has died and three others have been injured during a shooting recorded this Wednesday in the US city of Atlanta, located in the north of the state of Georgia (southeast).

According to the Atlanta Police, the main suspect in the shooting “is armed and dangerous”, at the same time that he has reported that he has fled, although he has urged the local population not to try to approach him.

“The agents are actively looking for the suspect and any other victim,” reported the Police, which has also detailed that the three injured have had to be transferred to a hospital in the area, according to the news chain ABC News.

The Atlanta Police Department has published on its official Twitter profile several photographs of the alleged perpetrator of the shooting, a man dressed in black pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He also wore a mask to cover his nose and mouth.

