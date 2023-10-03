One dead and two injured in the case of hitmen in Villanueva – news

Yaneth Castillo, Legal Director of the Registry of Delinquent Food Debtors REDAM, during her visit to Yopal explained the implications for parents who do not respond for their children’s food.

According to the official, judicial servants with jurisdiction over Law 2097 of 2021 are being trained to know the details of the registration of people who fail to comply with food obligations with their relatives, among whom are children who do not meet their obligations. fathers or grandparents, fathers and mothers who do not comply with their children, permanent companions, donees, special people due to vulnerability and the spouse who was declared innocent in the divorce.

Being registered in REDAM has six consequences for the person:

If you are a contractor, you will not be able to contract or be appointed in contracting, under penalty of the consequences of being in the document illegally.

If you are a public official, you will be suspended from public office.

You will have loss of free movement, so the registered person cannot carry out immigration procedures, much less leave the country.

Loss of parental authority over their children, since whoever sues can do so without requesting permission.

Additionally, letters will be issued to Datacredito, which will have serious consequences on the credit life, in addition to the fact that Notaries must require this certificate for the purposes of negotiating assets that are registered in the name of the debtor.

The official stressed that debtors should know that, if it is the first time that they appear in the REDAM and they catch up with everything they owe, the process will be suspended immediately and the record will be removed from the system, reiterating that, if they reoffend and does not comply with the food quotas, he will remain registered for a minimum of six months, regardless of whether he pays.

