Home » One dead and two injured leaves shooting in Bahía de Caráquez
News

One dead and two injured leaves shooting in Bahía de Caráquez

by admin
One dead and two injured leaves shooting in Bahía de Caráquez

A shooting that began in Bahía de Caráquez and ended in Leonidas Plaza claimed the life of a subject and left two injured. Among them a younger.

The events occurred on Tuesday night, August 1, 2023, around 7:30 p.m.

The report of the first shots were fired at the Bellavista citadel in Baywhere a minor under the age of 14 suffered a gunshot wound.

Minutes later in the Fanca citadel, another attack by motorcyclists with weapons left 33-year-old Cristian Javier Chica Marcillo dead.

He leaves three minors as orphans.

In addition, Luis Eduardo Bravo Bazurto was also injured.
The deceased was transferred to Manta and the injured to the local hospital.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

In another fact: With more than ten shots they ended the life of Rita Maritza Mateo Farías (41), in the San Roque neighborhood of Bahía de Caráquez.

The event was recorded yesterday afternoon at the corner of Rocafuerte and Mejía streets.

Two men on a motorcycle reportedly approached him and shot him repeatedly.

See also  East Sesia consortium resolution, Region threatens appeal to Tar - Piedmont

You may also like

They ratify sentence against Jaime Saade for the...

The Rise of Community Canteens: A Quiet Revolution...

Peter William Atkins’ Top 10 Books

Something more than words: Faced with the barrage...

Governor of Meta rejected attack with explosives in...

Italy-China relations: Crosetto, ‘joining the Silk Road was...

Security Council ends MINUSMA mandate, adopts withdrawal resolution

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday August 2,...

Oberasbach | Missing 16-year-old turns up in Dortmund

Provincial legislative: the CENI summons the electorate –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy