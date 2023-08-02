One dead and two injured leaves shooting in Bahía de Caráquez

A shooting that began in Bahía de Caráquez and ended in Leonidas Plaza claimed the life of a subject and left two injured. Among them a younger.

The events occurred on Tuesday night, August 1, 2023, around 7:30 p.m.

The report of the first shots were fired at the Bellavista citadel in Baywhere a minor under the age of 14 suffered a gunshot wound.

Minutes later in the Fanca citadel, another attack by motorcyclists with weapons left 33-year-old Cristian Javier Chica Marcillo dead.

He leaves three minors as orphans.

In addition, Luis Eduardo Bravo Bazurto was also injured.

The deceased was transferred to Manta and the injured to the local hospital.

In another fact: With more than ten shots they ended the life of Rita Maritza Mateo Farías (41), in the San Roque neighborhood of Bahía de Caráquez.

The event was recorded yesterday afternoon at the corner of Rocafuerte and Mejía streets.

Two men on a motorcycle reportedly approached him and shot him repeatedly.

