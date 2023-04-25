Home » One dead left spectacular accident between car and truck
One dead left spectacular accident between car and truck

One dead left spectacular accident between car and truck

Recklessness on the roads continue to claim more lives in the department of Cesar. This Monday morning, a driver died after crashing his car against a tractor-trailer in the corregimiento of La Loma, jurisdiction of the municipality of El Paso.

According to the authorities, the citizen was traveling in a vehicle with KKW-959 license plates on the road that leads to San Roque where, apparentlyinvaded the opposite lane and collided with the tractor-trailer with XIE-147 license plates.

This (tractor truck) when colliding, loses control, leaves the road and suffers a lateral overturning and total incineration ”, authorities indicated.

The strong impact caused the driver of the private car lost his life immediately due to head trauma, while the other driver was injured with multiple injuries.

This was transferred to a care center, but was not identified by the authorities like the fatal victim.

The accident did not cause major trauma to the vehicular flow and was attended by the Transit and Transportation section.

