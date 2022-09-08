Listen to the audio version of the article

From Venice to Palermo, the dates and times of switching on the heating change. The new National Plan for the containment of energy consumption, with which the government aims to mitigate the effects on the bills of the war in Ukraine, has decided a postponement for the start of the season and has brought forward the closing date of the radiators. The criterion is that dictated by the different climatic zones into which Italy is divided, which is based, among other things, on the altitude at which the various municipalities are located.

From the point of view of controls, monitoring will be activated on public buildings, condominium systems, commercial premises, points with higher consumption, through the detection of daily consumption data at the level of city gas distribution networks but no fines will be triggered for those who do not adhere to the energy saving measures dictated by the government.

The squeeze

The switching on of the heating is reduced by 15 days (postponing the start date by 8 days and bringing forward the end of the year by 7 days) and by 1 hour a day for switching on (with the exception of sensitive users such as hospitals, homes hospitalization etc.). In practice in Milan the heating can be turned on for 13 hours a day from 22 October to 7 April, in Rome instead the hours will be 11 with boilers on from 8 November to 7 April while in Naples the hours allowed will be 9, from 22 November to 23 March, and in Palermo it will be possible to heat up for 7 hours a day from 8 December to 23 March.

The awareness campaign

The crux now is how to verify that the new rules are respected. The Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani spoke of a “reasonable” and not a “draconian” plan which is based above all on the awareness of citizens. There will be no fines for those who do not adhere to the energy saving measures dictated by the government. The executive focuses heavily on the awareness campaign that the ministry is preparing to launch with the aim of undermining the habits of Italians, through the promotion of conscious and intelligent behavior in the consumption of gas and electricity, which affect not only containment the demand for gas and on the same costs in the users’ bills but also on the decarbonisation policies.

Monitoring

Beyond the awareness campaign, however, in the Government has provided that “monitoring will be activated on public buildings, condominium systems, commercial premises, points of higher consumption, through the detection of daily consumption data at the level of gas distribution networks citizens to evaluate the voluntary response of users, using the hourly data of withdrawal at the connection points between the city distribution networks and the redelivery points of the SNAM transport network, which are constantly monitored ». The monitoring activity should be random.