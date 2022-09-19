On board the historic train of the State Railways dating back to the 1930s, 150 Alpine troops from Vicenza arrived in Belluno today, Sunday 18 September. “We wanted to retrace the journey our men used to take to do their military service here in Belluno,” explains Annalisa Gambaretto, coordinator of the Penne rosa in Vicenza.

«We left Vicenza this morning and came to Belluno to celebrate the centenary of the Ana Monte Pasubio section of Vicenza». Welcomed by the Union of pro loco Bellunese, the Alpine troops of Vicenza will visit during the day the market exhibition in Piazza dei Martiri in Belluno with all the food and wine and artisan specialties of the province, and will also take a guided tour of the historic center. Then just before 5pm they will leave again.

The arrival of the historic train at Belluno station attracted many onlookers who got on the carriages to see how the trains once were.