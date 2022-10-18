The installation of the roof has been completed which, until the completion of the restoration works, will cover the external façade of the Palazzo di Poste di Belluno. The building is one of the hundred buildings involved in the “One Hundred Facades” project, an initiative designed to encourage the recovery and restoration of the external facades of some of the most important buildings owned by the company. The palazzo in piazza Castello is – together with the palazzo di Treviso – the most important restoration project started in Veneto.

“The building, today like yesterday, is the emblem of an era and plays a role of indisputable historical testimony and majestic authority”, say the company. «Over time, the historic buildings of Poste Italiane have become a symbol of architectural beauty that has distinguished the style of some inhabited centers. The temporary coverage, which measures over thirty square meters, represents Poste Italiane’s bond with the territory, from the capitals to the smallest centers, demonstrating the close proximity to the communities that has distinguished us for 160 years ».

In the covering of the façade, the profile of the Italian peninsula stands out in the background, with one hundred yellow dots symbolizing the many buildings that will undergo restoration: “With this initiative for the country”, underline by Poste Italiane, “we intend to celebrate our history and capillarity on the national territory with over 12,800 post offices and 130 thousand employees, every day close to the citizens. A presence on the territory that guarantees 94% of Italians to be no more than 5 minutes away from a point of delivery of the Italian post office services ».

Over the years, Poste Italiane has also been able to integrate the digital network into the traditional physical network, proposing itself as a ‘company-platform’ for the country, unique in Italy able to offer products and services for the needs of all citizens also in the province of Belluno. .