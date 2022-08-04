News One hundred percent good at the Primo Levi high school in Montebelluna. At the finish line another 19 students. All names by admin August 4, 2022 August 4, 2022 All municipalitiesAltivoleArcadeAsoloBorso del GrappaBreda di Piavecaerano san marcoMajor ChapelCarboneraCasale sul SileLockerCastelcuccoCastelfranco VenetoGodego CastleCavaso del TombaCessaltChiaranoCimadolmoCison di ValmarinoCodognèColle UmbertoConeglianoCordignanoCornudaCrespano del GrappaCrocetta del MontelloFarra di SoligoFollinaDrinking fountainsSourceMopGaiarineGiavera del MontelloGodega of Sant’UrbanoGorgo al MonticanoIstranaLoriaMansuéMareno di PiaveMaserMaserada on the PiaveMeduna of LivenzamianeMogliano VenetoMonastier of TrevisoMonfumoMontebellunaMorganoMoriago of the BattleMotta di LivenzaNervesa della BattagliaOderzoOrmelleBearsPaderno del GrappaVillagePederobbaParish church of SoligoPonte di PiavePonzano VenetoPortobuffolèPossagnoPoveglianoPreganziolFifth of TrevisoRefrontalFeelingLago returnsRiese Pius XRoncadeSalgaredaSan Biagio di CallaltaSan FiorSan Pietro di FelettoSan Polo di PiaveSan VendemianoSan Zenone degli EzzeliniSanta Lucia di PiaveCharmedMixedSernaglia della BattagliaforcingSpresianoSuseganaTarzoTrevignanoTrevisoValdobbiadeneVazzolaVedelagoOtterVillorbaVittorio VenetoVolpago del MontelloZenson di PiaveZero Branco Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Anna, her studies suspended to save two children and then the well-deserved diploma in Conegliano: "I help my Ukraine" matures2022 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Nature, too many tourists (and damage): it is forbidden to approach the tallest tree in the world next post [Strivers are youthful]Online Chinese Festival, Qixi Festival | The road ahead is fortunate to have you_Guangming You may also like The appeal of blood donors: there is no... August 4, 2022 From the marks to CV and “judicial history”... August 4, 2022 5-year-old girl falls into a cliff in upper... August 4, 2022 Dolomites, the heat strikes again: the images of... August 3, 2022 Gdf seizes 141 million euros from Lanfranco Cirillo,... August 3, 2022 Vittorio Veneto, review of the poison against a... August 3, 2022 Pelosi or visit to Taiwan to control airspace... August 3, 2022 Antonio, who is waiting for assisted suicide: “I... August 3, 2022 A 48-year-old man in Jiangxi killed 3 kindergarten... August 3, 2022 Pain and emotion, the last farewell to the... August 3, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.