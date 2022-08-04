Home News One hundred percent good at the Primo Levi high school in Montebelluna. At the finish line another 19 students. All names
News

One hundred percent good at the Primo Levi high school in Montebelluna. At the finish line another 19 students. All names

by admin
One hundred percent good at the Primo Levi high school in Montebelluna. At the finish line another 19 students. All names


See also  Anna, her studies suspended to save two children and then the well-deserved diploma in Conegliano: "I help my Ukraine"

You may also like

The appeal of blood donors: there is no...

From the marks to CV and “judicial history”...

5-year-old girl falls into a cliff in upper...

Dolomites, the heat strikes again: the images of...

Gdf seizes 141 million euros from Lanfranco Cirillo,...

Vittorio Veneto, review of the poison against a...

Pelosi or visit to Taiwan to control airspace...

Antonio, who is waiting for assisted suicide: “I...

A 48-year-old man in Jiangxi killed 3 kindergarten...

Pain and emotion, the last farewell to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy