Home News One hundred thousand march in Rome against violence against women. Silence for the victims and chants against the government: “Meloni go away”
News

One hundred thousand march in Rome against violence against women. Silence for the victims and chants against the government: “Meloni go away”

by admin
One hundred thousand march in Rome against violence against women. Silence for the victims and chants against the government: “Meloni go away”

The banner is at the end of the women against violence march. It says “Meloni go away”. But the slogans, the songs, the performances, the placards that thousands of women – many very young, many boys, mothers with children and companions, historical feminists, collectives from all over Italy, operators of anti-violence centers, students – punctuate, are the voices multiple and peaceful of the square against.

Versus

See also  President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and delivered a keynote speech introducing the situation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

You may also like

Renzi: “With Action we will not create a...

Serious woman hit by a car in Fontanelle

In Udine, Mayor Fontanini is running again. And...

A family of chamois at high altitude, a...

Pensions, with the “superbonus” for those who remain...

2022 World Internet of Things Expo kicks off...

Ivrea, vandals at the Movicentro Gtt ticket office

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement On...

Ordinance against degradation, San Liberale becomes alcohol free

Matera, explosion in an apartment due to gas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy