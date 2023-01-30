It was learned that this department will be one of the main stages of the giant series and movie platform. There is already a date for the ‘casting’.

The department of Tolima was chosen by Netflix to be one of the main settings for its next production. This is the renowned literary work, ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ by Gabriel García Márquez.

Although there have been several attempts to bring this story to the big screen, Netflix confirmed since June 2022 project to turn ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ into a successful television series.

García Márquez’s novel, considered one of the most important of the Latin American Boom, narrates the life of the Buendía family. Its iconic characters can be interpreted by people from Tolima for this new series.

The platform, together with the production company Dynamo, launched the call for ‘casting’ of natural actors who are interested in participating in the cast.

This was revealed by the same Mayor of the municipality of Alvarado, which published the image of the ad on its social networks. The appointment will be this January 28 and 29 at the Rafael Caicedo Espinoza library from 8 in the morning:

“Casting Studio 28 and 1casting agencies, with the support of the municipal administration, invite the community in general and inhabitants of the municipalities of Alvarado, Piedras, Venadillo, Anzoategui, Ambalema and Lérida to participate in the casting of the recordings of One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez”, says the ‘post’.

Some of the requirements are to be of legal age, pregnant women, within three months of giving birth and minors who come with a responsible person.

Finally, it was learned that there will be another search for artists in Ibagué. An official pronouncement is expected to define when and where.