Two licenses withdrawn for exceeding speed limits and one for driving under the influence. Licenses withdrawn from a citizen of the Czech Republic and a Polish citizen for exceeding the speed limits, and driving under the influence with administrative seizure of the vehicle for an Italian.

Tight checks by the State Police along the A4 by means of special equipment for checking speed and alcohol levels.

Last night, patrols of the Palmanova Traffic Police Subsection, using the “PROVIDA” device, a control tool that measures the speed of vehicles on the highway in “pursuit” mode, stopped a driver from the Czech Republic aboard a powerful vw GTI which on the Latisana-San Giorgio di Nogaro stretch hurtled at 194 km/h, exceeding the maximum limit of 130 km/h established for cars by 50 km/h.

Another investigation took place in the construction site area for the construction of the 3rd lane where the maximum speed limit of 80 KM/h applies.

This time the patrol called a halt to a Polish citizen who was driving a “Skoda Fabia” traveling at 154 km/h.

The shots taken by the operators were reproduced to the drivers through the monitor installed on board the police car with standard colours, which take pictures of their vehicle during the short chase and the speed detected by the equipment. The former was fined €543, while the latter, who drove more than 60 kmh over the permitted speed, was fined €1,126.67.

For both, the withdrawal of the driving license has been triggered, ranging from 1 to 3 months and from 2 to 6 months in the second hypothesis.

Another driver who instead traveled along the stretch of motorway between Porpetto and Palmanova zigzagging conspicuously in the eyes of the patrol fared much worse as having an alcohol content well over 1.5 g/l his driving license was withdrawn and will be suspended by the Prefect for a period from 1 to 2 years, and the seizure of the vehicle for administrative confiscation.

To safeguard the safety of road users, the State Police will continue to monitor this phenomenon, arranging further and targeted local checks throughout the Christmas period to combat the phenomena associated with excessive speed and the abuse of alcohol and drugs.