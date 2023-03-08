This is the result of a study by the environmental NGO Greenpeace published on Wednesday. The environmentalists took a close look at the range of fruit from five retailers and wholesalers. “The results of the test show a worrying poison cycle,” said Sebastian Theissing-Matei, agricultural expert at the NGO, to the Austria Press Agency.

For the test, the Greenpeace experts bought mangoes, papayas, melons, grapes, limes and figs from the Hofer, Lidl, Billa, Metro and Transgourmet chains, as well as from Brunnenmarkt in Vienna. A total of 16 samples were then examined by the laboratory (LVA GMBH) in Klosterneuburg, Lower Austria. According to NGO information, more than two thirds (69 percent) of all fruit examined contained pesticides that are harmful to health or the environment, and one in five fruits even contained pesticides that are banned in the EU.

Chemicals produced in the EU

However, many such chemicals are manufactured in the EU for the world market, it said. Including the chemical “Imidacloprid”, which was detected in the test in muskmelons. According to the environmentalists, the international group Nufarm also exports the pesticide from the neonicotinoid group, known as the “bee killer”, from its branch in Linz. However, Nufarm denied an export to South America to Greenpeace.

The NGO criticized this pesticide trade on Wednesday: “European agrochemical companies produce plant toxins that have been banned on our fields for years and are doing big business with them in countries like Brazil. The pesticides endanger nature and local people and ultimately end up back on our plates through imported food,” said Theissing-Matei. “Imidacloprid is a real bee killer and has been banned in the EU since 2020. Just one teaspoon is enough to kill 500 million of these important pollinators. It is irresponsible and immoral to continue exporting this poison.”

In the course of the test, carbendazim (can cause gene defects) and cyromazine (can damage human fertility) were found, among other things. Greenpeace called on Economics Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) on Wednesday to campaign for an end to the planned EU-Mercosur Pact at tomorrow’s EU trade ministers’ conference.

Also a question of climate protection

There will also be information about the planned status of negotiations. “The agreement must not lead to more food ending up on our plates that is contaminated with pesticides that are no longer allowed to be used in Europe,” demanded Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) on Wednesday in a statement to the Austria Press Agency . The question of whether more “agro-industrial products from the other end of the world to Europe” have to be transported is also a question of climate protection, it said. “The associated shipping and air traffic alone has massive climate-damaging effects. The true ecological costs for the climate and the environment are not shown. In order for us not to run into a climate catastrophe, the serious consequences of the agreement for biodiversity and natural resources be observed in any case.”

The Mercosur Free Trade Area includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. The EU and the South American Mercosur countries had reached an agreement in principle for a trade agreement before 2019. At the time, Austria took a stand against it. The “No to Mercosur” is also anchored in the current government program. Kogler also said that no back door should be installed “that would allow the Mercosur Treaty to come into force without the consent of the parliaments”.

The EU Commission wants to decide on the controversial agreement before the end of this six-month period. This is intended to drop tariffs on 90 percent of EU chemical exports, including pesticides. Greenpeace criticized that the pact would inevitably lead to crop poisons being cheaper to buy and thus being used more extensively.

At the forthcoming Council of Trade Ministers, the EU Commission will provide information on the status of negotiations with the Mercosur states. Particular attention must be paid to legally binding climate and environmental protection, stopping the destruction of the rainforest, biodiversity and compliance with human rights.

