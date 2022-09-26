Over ten percentage points less. It will have been a question of candidacies, with the Belluno citizens in the race that could be counted on their fingers, it will have been the feeling that the game was already decided, it will be the effect of a growing disaffection, whatever the reason, the response of the province to the call to the polls is it was colder than lukewarm: 63.57%, not even two out of three, less (albeit slightly) than the national average, much less than in the rest of the region. Valle di Cadore, Taibon, Quero Vas, San Pietro and Canale with a collapse of the order of 16 points, San Nicolò di Comelico 17, Ospitale almost 19. Only Colle Santa Lucia recorded the plus sign: from 59.71% to 60.46%. Val di Zoldo below 50%.

Lines for men and women and coupons: protests and queues at the Belluno polling stations VITTORE DORO GIGI SOSSO September 25, 2022



MUNICIPALITY BY MUNICIPALITY

The turnout in the 61 municipalities of the province. Agordo 61.8 (-9.05%), Alano Di Piave 62.67 (-14.88%), Alleghe 62.99 (-8.69%), Alpago 66.52 (-8.7%), Arsiè 67.21 (-8.71%), Auronzo 63.19 (-9.82%), Belluno 65.86 (-9.07%), Borca 62.24 (-7.94%), Borgo Valbelluna 64.77, Calalzo 67.24 (-12.62%), Canale D’Agordo 57.38 (-16.74%), Cencenighe 58,16 (-10%), Cesiomaggiore 63.08 (-11.52 %), Chies d’Alpago 65.07 (-10.8%), Cibiana 59.22 (-7.45%), Colle Santa Lucia 60.46 (+ 0.75%), Comelico Superiore 57.94 ( -12.24%), Cortina 63.37 (-10.03%), Danta 54.79 (-5.1%), Domegge 66.58 (-7.03%), Falcade 61.17 (-11 , 02%), Feltre 66.43 (-10.42%), Fonzaso 66.85 (-9.59%), Gosaldo 64.26 (-5.44%), La Valle Agordina 59.72 (-10 , 01%), Lamon 59.67 (-10.19%), Limana 67.83 (-10.2%), Livinallongo Del Col Di Lana 52.35 (-10.12%), Longarone 57.7 ( -14.06%), Lorenzago 65.67 (-10.01%), Lozzo 58.41 (-12.3%), Ospitale 54.46 (-18.91%), Pedavena 66.47 (-9 , 52%), Perarolo 62.16 (-12.74%), Pieve 61.16 (-13.74%), Ponte Nelle Alpi 65.88 (-10.05%), Quero Vas 58.23 (- 16.49%), Rivamonte 64.94 (-12.73%), Rocca Pietore 56.82 (-11.18%), San Gregorio 64.67 (-12.22%), San Nicolò Di Comelico 59.49 (-17.25%), San Pietro 52.09 (-16.72%), San Tomaso Agordino 51.63 (-10.92%), San Vito 63.73 (-9.82%), Santa Giustina 63.77 (-11.99% ), Santo Stefano 56.27 (-14.82%), Sedico 64.58 (-12.73%), Selva 50.47 (-11.21%), Seren del Grappa 63.65 (-13.52 %), Sospirolo 63.03 (-9.93%), Soverzene 74.3 (-9.53%), Sovramonte 62.23 (-9.31%), Taibon 53.67 (-16.46%) , Tambre 66.31 (-9.03%), Val di Zoldo 49.4 (-8.09%), Vallada Agordina 65.5 (-8.51%), Valle di Cadore 58 (-16.01% ), Vigo 63.97 (-11.45%), Vodo 62.88 (-12.62%), Voltago Agordino 61.46 (-8.7%), Zoppè di Cadore 51.2 (-8.58 %).