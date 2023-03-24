Home News One injured in a serious traffic accident in Santa Tecla
One injured in a serious traffic accident in Santa Tecla

A traffic accident was recorded this Friday afternoon on 3rd avenue North and 9th street Oriente, in Santa Tecla, La Libertad.

Preliminary information indicates that a motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle, at a time when there was vehicular traffic in the sector.

At the scene of the accident, private persons were present to help the man who was left on the pavement, however, the state of health in which he is is unknown.

Preliminarily, it was reported that the motorcyclist, who would have the right of way, was hit by the vehicle.

