This Wednesday afternoon, an attempted assault on a securities vehicle led to a shootout between police officers and armed men, which left one person injured, as confirmed by the Cesar authorities.

The event occurred on the Río de Oro-Aguachica highway, specifically in Alto de Sanin Villa, Los Repollos sector. A video recorded by a truck driver who was passing through the place shows the exchange of shots between members of the public force and criminals, who were allegedly in the wooded area trying to escape while shooting.

Eduardo Esquivel, Secretary of Government of Cesar, confirmed the information, explaining that it was a security vehicle that transferred resources from Ocaña to the municipality of Aguachica.

“The criminals already had the route, they tried to steal the vehicle, but the reaction of the Police and the Army was key at the time, generating an exchange of shots in which one of the custodians of the valuables car was wounded, who was transferred to the Aguachica hospital and is stable,” said the official.

He stressed that the area is controlled by the Army and the National Police, whose uniformed officers are on the trail of the people who tried to commit this criminal act.

Yesterday, a Unified Command Post was formed to obtain results in the actions that are deployed in the area. The Padlock Plan has already been activated to establish the immediate capture of these criminals.

This would be the second armed attack that occurred in 48 hours in the south of Cesar, recalling that last Monday there was a confrontation between police and criminals, who tried to steal a remittance of 2 billion pesos from the vault of Banco Agrario de Río de Gold. For this fact, the authorities announced a reward of up to 20 million pesos for information that allows them to find the location of the criminals.

