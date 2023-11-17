ONE LAND – Until Sunday 24 September in Brescia

From 21 to 24 September 2023 the first edition of Una sola Terra begins in Brescia, a Festival born from the desire to engage in the face of climate change in the awareness that we can no longer ignore the need for concrete measures to contain and mitigate the impacts of the global climate crisis. One Earth draws attention to an authentic commitment to the conservation of biodiversity and respect for the environment, in the belief that sustainability is not an abstract idea, but a concrete objective to be achieved. Sustainable solutions exist and can be implemented: from the adoption of eco-friendly practices to innovative technologies. The Festival is, therefore, an invitation to the responsibilities of everyone – citizens, scientific community, businesses and institutions – who, united on a single front, can truly make a difference and build together a sustainable future for future generations, as foreseen from the Climate Transition Strategy “A Natural Thread”, which the Municipality of Brescia is implementing thanks to the support of the Cariplo Foundation and the support of the Lombardy Region. During the three days of the Festival, the most evocative places in the historic center of the city will host over 70 events including conferences with internationally renowned scientists, journalists, intellectuals, activists, writers and educational workshops dedicated to schools, with a workshop for teachers in collaboration with the Territorial School Office of Brescia, but also exhibits, shows, readings, excursions, events for families. Among the over 100 guests expected to debate and reflect on the issues of environmental sustainability, climate change and biodiversity: Niles Eldredge, Telmo Pievani, Elisa Palazzi, Mathis Wackernagel, Tiziano Fratus, Paola Mercogliano, Sandra Savaglio, Andrea Rinaldo, Mario Brunello, Mariangela Gualtieri, Elena Casetta, Emanuele Bompan, Nicola Armaroli, Antonello Pasini, Edoardo Borgomeo, Stefano Massini, Nicola Zagaria. The Una sola Terra Festival, in collaboration with Librixia, the Brescia Book Fair, also offers a section of meetings with writers and editorial news in the field of science and scientific dissemination with a specific focus on biodiversity, climate change, sustainability � and environment. Some naturalistic excursions in the city are on the program, organized by the Museum of Natural Sciences in collaboration with local scientific and naturalistic associations: Bresciana Botanical Association, Amici dei Parchi, Asteria, Centro Studi Naturalistici Bresciani, Circolo Micologico �G. Carini�, Avifauna research group, LIPU section of Brescia – Association for the Protection of Nature. A film festival is also planned in collaboration with Cinema Nuovo Eden, with a matinee reserved for schools with free access and programming for all; numerous events at the prestigious museums of the city managed by the Brescia Musei Foundation. The Festival opens on Friday 22 September at 11:00 at the Santa Giulia Auditorium with the debate on the green economy “Sustainable agriculture and policies” with Ettore Prandini, President of Coldiretti Nazionale, and the Honorable Danilo Oscal Lancini, Representative of the European Parliament and Monica Frassoni, former European parliamentarian. At 11:00 am at the Cinema Nuovo Eden matinee reserved for schools with the screening of “Interdependence”, an anthology film made up of eleven shorts entrusted to eleven internationally renowned filmmakers from five continents, which recounts the many effects of the climate crisis through short and personal stories. For Italy the story is by Silvio Soldini. At 11.30 am in the Library Room, University of Brescia, workshop “The waste cycle, today and tomorrow” with Rosella Levaggi, professor of Finance Science, UniBs, Antonio Massarutto, professor of Finance Science, UniUd, Nadia Ramazzini, environmental lawyer and circular economy expert, and Carmine Trecroci, professor of Economics, UniBs. At 4.00 pm in the Conference Room of the Newspaper Library at Palazzo Broletto (entrance from the registry office staircase) the philosopher Elena Casetta, University of Turin, presents the book Filosofia dell�ambiente (Il Mulino), in dialogue with Vittorio Bo, President of the Editions Code. At the Catholic University at 4.00 pm the conference “Climate crunch: governance of the environment between risks and opportunities” with Ilaria Beretta, head of the Research area of ​​the High School for the Environment and director of the Master in “Climate risk and governance of the environment, Antonio Molinari, scientific coordinator of the Master in “Climate risk and environmental governance”, Alessia Manfredini, Civil Protection and student of the Master in “Climate risk and environmental governance”, Federica Bragaglio, student of the Master in “Climate risk and environmental governance”; followed by the meeting “SustainAbility: planning the future between training and communication” at 5.00 pm with Alessandra Vischi, head of the Higher Education area of ​​the High School for the Environment and director of the Master’s in “Sustainability Management and Communication”. �, Giampaolo Sabino, scientific coordinator Master in “Management and communication of sustainability”, Vittoria Mena, graduate of Master in “Management and communication of sustainability”, Veronica Furiani, student Master in “Management and communication of sustainability”, Mario Ubiali , founder and CEO of Thimus Inc, Arianna Asnaghi, Sustainability Stakeholder Engagement A2A. The poet and writer Tiziano Fratus presents the book Manual for young inventors of trees and forests (Gribaudo) at 5pm at AmbienteParco in the Energic.ambiente room. Paolo Vineis, epidemiologist from Imperial College London, will reflect on the relationship between climate change and health at 5pm at the Santa Giulia Auditorium. Moderated by Vittorio Bo, President of the Publishing Code. At 6.00 pm the excursion “Nature in the heart of the city” organized by the Natural Sciences Museum of Brescia, in collaboration with the local scientific-naturalistic associations. The excursion is dedicated to the flora, fauna and habitats present on the Cidneo hill: inside the Castle fortress, which for centuries has marked the history of Brescia, the artefacts and stone structures host plant and animal species that they are adapted to live in environments different from the original habitats which inadvertently determined their spread. Departure from Brescia Castle. Stefano Mariani, First Technologist of the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research, is the protagonist of the meeting “Water resources and climate change” in the conference room of the Newspaper Library at Palazzo Broletto (entrance from the registry office staircase) at 6.00 pm , with the scientific journalist Chiara Albicocco. At 7.00 pm at AmbienteParco the meditation meeting “Listening is sowing”. Meditation and poems with Tiziano Fratus (in case of bad weather the event will take place at Spazio Energia). At 7.00 pm at the Santa Giulia Auditorium one of the most anticipated events on the climate and renewable resources – Let’s regenerate the Earth. Ecological footprint and sustainable development with Mathis Wackernagel, co-inventor of the “ecological footprint” indicator and President of Global Footprint Network, and Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of A2A and professor of infrastructures and services for mobility at the Polytechnic of Milan. Mayor Laura Castelletti will open the meeting with institutional greetings. At 8.30 pm at the Risorgimento Museum “Lionessa d’Italia”, Specola Cidnea, in collaboration with the Unione Astrofili Bresciani and the Museum of Natural Sciences of Brescia, the meeting “Light pollution and observation of the sky” with Luca Invernizzi, moderator Andrea Soffiantini. Followed by the astronomical observation “But where are the stars?” with the astrophysicist Sandra Savaglio. At 9.15 pm at the Santa Giulia Auditorium the winner of the Stockholm Water Prize 2023 Andrea Rinaldo, hydrologist, professor at the Cole Polytechnique F�d�rale de Lausanne and dean of the University of Padua, will be the protagonist of the event “The governance of water” together with the economist and statesman Enrico Giovannini (in connection), scientific director of the Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development (ASviS), and Tullio Montagnoli, CEO of A2A Ciclo Idrico. Moderated by Vittorio Bo, President of the Publishing Code. Since its first edition, the Festival intends to offer meetings and workshops created specifically for schools and families. Among the activities of the educational program on Friday from 9.45 am to 3.00 pm in the Spazio.Energia room of AmbienteParco, organized by ENEA, workshops conducted by Pier Luigi Porta “Industry and ecology: industrial symbiosis” and Calculate your ecological footprint!�; Friday, Saturday and Sunday at AmbienteParco the workshop for children and teenagers (6-14 years) “Drops and bubbles” organized by CNR: simple and original experiments to discover the concepts of surface tension and wettability, at the basis of the preparation of emulsions and foams; Saturday and Sunday at the Museum of Natural Sciences “Plant box” curated by CNR, a collection of games for children and teenagers (5-10 years) differentiated by age, accompanied by experimental activities designed to spark curiosity in children towards the natural sciences and the world around us. Six exhibitions and exhibits organized during the three days of the Festival within the city. At the Museum of Natural Sciences, on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, there are guided tours (by reservation) of the “Elogio del Limite” exhibition curated by Cauto-Cooperativa Sociale Onlus; “Interactive exhibition itineraries” curated by AmbienteParco; the exhibition dedicated to water in all its forms “NATUR.ACQUA”: part of the itinerary takes place in the Gioco.lab room and part in the sub-channel tunnel from which you can admire the lake through eleven windows; �PRECIOUS PLASTIC�, the laboratory on plastic recycling which takes place within the new Tinkering Lab of AmbienteParco and involves the construction of truly colorful objects thanks to the recovery of plastic; the exhibition of comics to learn about and protect the sea by ISPRA “Comics&Sea”: the sea turtle Carrie who encounters dangers among abandoned plastic and microplastic nets, makes even the youngest understand the impact of irresponsible behavior on marine life , as highlighted by the research campaigns of the European INDICIT project; the temporary sound installation “The glacier as a home” curated by the artistic and scientific project Un Suono in Estinzione, composed of two site-specific artistic interventions and which focuses on auditory perception as a tool for understanding the phenomena of ongoing climate change on fragile ecosystems. An unprecedented point of view on the melting of the Adamello glacier through its sounds. With its over 100 kilometers of cycle paths, the City of Brescia offers a sustainable mobility network that allows access to the Festival locations while respecting the environment. Among the numerous routes of historical and naturalistic interest, we highlight the Water Cycle Path, developed by the Municipality in collaboration with A2A, an itinerary of 10 stages to be covered by bicycle that crosses the Leonessa, leading to strategic points of the water cycle. A two-wheeled walk that starts from the Mompiano spring, crosses the city and ends the ride at the Verziano purifier, a few kilometers to the south. Entrance to all events is free, except for the film festival.

Related