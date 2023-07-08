One million people benefit from the government’s emergency plan to desalinate sea water in Safi and El Jadida

Electronic flag – Rabat

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch presided over the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding and a concession contract between the government and the Office Chérifien des Phosphates group, related to the production of potable water through desalination of sea water in Safi and El Jadida, which have a population of more than one million.

A communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Government confirmed that this initiative comes within the framework of confronting water stress in our country, and accelerating the implementation of the 2020-2027 national program for the supply of drinking and irrigation water, which was presented to King Mohammed VI, and in implementation of specific governmental initiatives to value and preserve water resources. , especially through the aforementioned program, which places desalination of sea water among its priorities.

It is expected that the aforementioned “urgency plan” will enable, in a first stage, to produce and deliver 85 million cubic meters annually during the period from 2023 to 2025, and in a second stage, to reach 110 million cubic meters annually, starting in 2026.

With regard to the production of drinking water, the emergency plan aims in the year 2023 (commensurate with the months of actual production) to secure 10 million cubic meters for the agency of Safi, the city whose population exceeds 300,000, and 30 million cubic meters for the agency of Jdeideh, whose population is estimated at more than 800,000. .

During the years 2024 and 2025, the target volume is 15 million cubic meters per year for the Safi Agency, and 32 million cubic meters per year for its counterpart in El Jadida. Starting from 2026, the plan seeks to reach a volume of 30 million cubic meters per year for the Safi Agency, and 45 million cubic meters for the El Jadida Agency.

The plan also aims to guarantee the mobilization of 35 million cubic meters of treated water annually, to meet industrial needs.

From 2026, the two agencies will benefit from 75 million cubic meters of desalinated water per year for the needs of public services, and 35 million cubic meters per year for the industrial use of the Office Chérifien des Phosphates. Seawater desalination will be carried out in four units, two of which are located in Jorf Lasfar in El Jadida, and two in Safi.

These ceremonies also witnessed the signing of a concession contract for seawater desalination between the government and the Sherifian Office of Phosphates, signed by the Ministry of Equipment and Water and OCP GREEN WATER.

The concession grants the right to desalinate sea water, in order to provide potable water at competitive prices, for the benefit of the two independent agencies for the distribution of water and electricity in the provinces of Safi and El Jadida, in addition to treated water destined for the Office Chérifien des Phosphates for industrial uses. Added to this is the ongoing effort in terms of technologies, energy and cost of inputs, as well as research and development at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University.

The head of government, under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, recalled the strategic issue related to water, which was the subject of royal directives in the royal speech, on the occasion of the opening of the first session of the second legislative year of the eleventh legislative mandate, and during working sessions. The three presided over by His Majesty in this matter.

Akhannouch stressed the government’s directives, according to the royal directives, to accelerate the implementation of the national program for the supply of drinking water and irrigation water 2020-2027, indicating that coordination between the various stakeholders has been updated, especially with regard to the mobilization of unusual water resources, through the programming of seawater desalination plants.

And that this partnership with the OCP will make it possible to provide answers to the problem of drinking water supplies in the cities of Safi and El Jadida in principle, with the prospect of transferring this experience to other locations later, and also promoting the use of green energies within the framework of this project.

The Prime Minister directed all concerned parties to ensure the provision of all necessary conditions for the success of this workshop, which constitutes an important component of the Kingdom’s policy to combat water stress, in addition to linking water basins, programming new dams, and increasing the capacity to reuse treated wastewater.

