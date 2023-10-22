One Million Signatures Campaign Demands US Remove Cuba from List of Sponsors of Terrorism

Campaign Intensifies to Remove Cuba from List of Terror Sponsors

The international campaign of One Million Signatures to demand that the United States exclude Cuba from the list of sponsors of terrorism intensifies this Sunday before the upcoming vote against the blockade in the United Nations General Assembly.

The National Network of Solidarity with Cuba (NNOC) has illustrated in a proclamation that support for the Antillean nation in its just claim has spread throughout the country.

The campaign not only urges the Government of Joe Biden to lift the blockade but also requests the removal of the island from the list of sponsors of terrorism. This measure reinforces the unilateral siege that the Cuban people have endured for over six decades.

The flyer notes that about 30 American cities, including New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, and Seattle, along with numerous cities in the Bay Area, have adopted resolutions in favor of Cuba. Additionally, state legislatures in Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, and Alabama, along with various unions and organizations, have expressed their support for the island.

In June of this year, the New York City Council unanimously approved a resolution calling on President Biden to end the draconian policies against Cuba and to immediately remove the country from the list of sponsors of terrorism.

Over the years, nearly 100 resolutions endorsing the removal of Cuba from the list have been passed by city councils, county and school boards, state legislatures, unions, and organizations in the United States. Together, they represent the support of more than 54 million citizens.

Cheryl LaBash, co-president of the NNOC, emphasized in a recent interview that if Biden truly represents the people of the United States, he must lift the blockade of Cuba and eliminate the country’s designation as a sponsor of terrorism.

Despite being a democratic administration, Biden’s government has maintained almost all of the 243 coercive measures implemented by his Republican predecessor. This includes the designation of Cuba on the list of sponsors of terrorism. The flyer also warns about the attempts made by Republicans in Congress to criminalize the illegal inclusion of Cuba in legislation.

The call to collect one million signatures, which has already surpassed 370,000, was initiated by leaders of various organizations, including the Trade Union Confederation of Workers of the Americas, the Sao Paulo Forum, and the International People’s Assembly. These leaders firmly believe that only international pressure can bring about a change in these policies.

It is worth noting that since 1992, when Cuba first presented its claim to the United Nations General Assembly, 185 countries have consistently rejected the blockade of Cuba. This support will once again be demonstrated on November 1 and 2 when Cuba presents its report on the effects of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade of the United States at the UNGA.

The campaign to remove Cuba from the list of sponsors of terrorism is gaining momentum and advocates for a fair and just resolution to end the blockade that has impacted the lives of the Cuban people for far too long.

Share this: Facebook

X

