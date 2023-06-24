Home » One month after the flood, the Ipercoop in Cesena – Emilia-Romagna reopens
News

One month after the flood, the Ipercoop in Cesena – Emilia-Romagna reopens

by admin
One month after the flood, the Ipercoop in Cesena – Emilia-Romagna reopens

The sign has been relit, the mayor is also present

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 24 – A sign of a restart: one month after the floods that hit Romagna, the Lungo Savio hypercoop in Cesena reopens today, June 24, complete with an inaugural event attended by the mayor Enzo Lattuca, the president of Coop Alleanza 3.0, Mario Cifiello, the president of Legacoop Romagna, Paolo Lucchi and, representing Coop members, the president of the members’ area council, Enrica Bagnoli.

The reopening, the cooperative underlines, was possible thanks to the commitment of the over one hundred employees of the store.

Initially the sales area will be reduced but with the complete assortment of goods and, considering that not all the infrastructures of the Shopping Center are yet usable, to arrive members and customers will be able to use the parking on the street level and access from the main entrance located in the same level.

The hypercoop will be open from Monday to Saturday from 8.30 to 21 from Monday to Saturday, Sunday from 9 to 20. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  The PPRD describes Peter Kazadi as an amateur and calls on the people to remain steadfast in the face of intimidation

You may also like

President Nang returns home after a tour of...

Sebastián Caicedo’s girlfriend congratulated him on his new...

Atrial fibrillation treated without X-rays, first case in...

Committee seized half a ton of adulterated oils

Deforestation in the department of Meta was reduced...

Endeavor Festival!Dragon boat races have been passed down...

Cgia: ‘The balance of invoices to suppliers rises...

The conclusion of the first economic days of...

Colombian politicians who are fans of Millonarios

Sassari, redevelopment of the industrial area of ​​Truncu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy