One month after the flood, the Ipercoop in Cesena – Emilia-Romagna reopens

The sign has been relit, the mayor is also present

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 24 – A sign of a restart: one month after the floods that hit Romagna, the Lungo Savio hypercoop in Cesena reopens today, June 24, complete with an inaugural event attended by the mayor Enzo Lattuca, the president of Coop Alleanza 3.0, Mario Cifiello, the president of Legacoop Romagna, Paolo Lucchi and, representing Coop members, the president of the members’ area council, Enrica Bagnoli.



The reopening, the cooperative underlines, was possible thanks to the commitment of the over one hundred employees of the store.



Initially the sales area will be reduced but with the complete assortment of goods and, considering that not all the infrastructures of the Shopping Center are yet usable, to arrive members and customers will be able to use the parking on the street level and access from the main entrance located in the same level.



The hypercoop will be open from Monday to Saturday from 8.30 to 21 from Monday to Saturday, Sunday from 9 to 20. (ANSA).



