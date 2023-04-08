A month has elapsed since the kidnapping of the small producer Amanda Arroyo Arrieta, 53, and to date the captors have not established contact with her relatives, nor have the authorities been able to find the whereabouts of this woman, who was They were taken by force on March 7 in the sector known as Golero, district of La Zapatosa, jurisdiction of Tamalameque, Cesar.

In a Security Council held on the same day of the kidnapping, with local and departmental authorities and public forces, it was decided to offer a reward of up to 40 million pesos for information that allows us to find the location of this woman, who is the wife of the owner of the farm ‘El Progreso’, Julio Muñoz.

As will be recalled, ten armed individuals arrived at the farm, who at first identified themselves as members of the ELN, intimidated the workers and owners of the ranch with the intention of taking the owner away, but his relatives cried out and begged them to leave him due to who has health problems.

According to the authorities’ report, of the ten armed subjects, eight fled with the woman and two stayed on the farm and told the relatives not to contact the authorities who had communicated in two days to make their demands.

Then they pointed out that they were not from the ELN but from the extinct FARC, versions that are being investigated by the authorities.

Colonel Luis Exberto León, Police Commander in Cesar, reiterated that “the decision to offer a reward makes it possible to strengthen the judicial process to clarify this kidnapping and capture those responsible. The goal is to return the female safe and sound to her home and for this we are working on an articulated job between the authorities, ”he said.

Luis Lascarro, mayor of the municipality of Tamalameque, added that according to the first hypotheses provided by the police investigators, it is possible that it is a common crime and not guerrilla groups, however, the authorities continue with the investigations.

“We ask the captors to return Mrs. Amanda Arroyo Arrieta safe and sound to her family. Whatever her claims and her demands are, ”said the mayor.

