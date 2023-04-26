One more hole, what difference does it make?

In race 2 between streets 24 and 25, in the San Jorge de Pereira neighborhood, there is a road defect that causes motorcyclists and the elderly to fall. It all began more than five years ago, when after a change of main pipe that Aguas y Aguas carried out in the middle of the road, they had to remove the asphalt layer.

At the time of laying the pavement again, Óscar Guerrero, the neighbor most affected by this problem, observed how the cylinder that levels the concrete did not move smoothly but rather in small bumps. The case was that the compaction was poorly done and the consequences are currently being seen, because with use a small hole appeared that was duly patched up. In November 2022, another small crater appeared and now it is the big hole, next to it another smaller one has already begun that threatens to follow the path of its predecessor.

Don Óscar went to Infrastructure and they told him that he had to send photos to be able to program, “I don’t know how they are going to do with the thousands of photos of all the holes in the city, to program.” The neighborhood Board requested the solution and they were told that in May they will have the intervention of the road “Who knows how that will end, because saying is one thing and facts are another,” concluded Mr. Guerrero.