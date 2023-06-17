One more victory for the “Cyclone” in the second category tournament

LOCAL.-

Centro Deportivo Olmedo achieved a 2-1 victory as a visitor against Alianza de Guano. The match took place at the Timoteo Machado Stadium in the Guano canton, with this victory the “Ciclon” adds 7 points in the group B table.

On the third date of the Second Category Tournament, Centro Deportivo Olmedo achieved an important victory by winning 2-0 against Alianza de Guano. With this result, the “Cyclone” adds 7 points in the standings and shares the location with Daquilema Fútbol Club, also with 7 points. The Riobambeño team showed a solid performance throughout the match, evidencing the rise in its level with the passing of the dates. From the start of the game, Olmedo imposed his style of play and sought to generate goal opportunities. It was in the first half of the match when Ronald Álvarez, with an accurate shot, opened the scoring in favor of the local team. The goal not only sparked great enthusiasm in the fans present in the stadium, but also increased the confidence of the team led by the strategy Nelson Tapia. In the second half, Olmedo continued to put pressure on his rival and seek to extend the advantage. That was how Alexander Ushiña, with a precise definition, scored the second goal that sealed the result in favor of “Ciclón”. The defensive solidity of the team was another of the highlights in this match, the defense showed great concentration and acted firmly to avoid the onslaught of the Guano team, which was looking to cut the difference on the scoreboard. With this victory, the Olmedo Sports Center continues with a firm step in the tournament, working to achieve the goal of ascending to the higher category. The Riobambeño team has established itself as one of the main contenders in this competition. Teamwork, effort and dedication have been essential for Olmedo’s success in this match. The players, coaching staff and fans celebrate this important victory and are confident that the team will continue to achieve success throughout the tournament.