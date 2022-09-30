One new asymptomatic infected person in Baimiao Village, Changping District

Beijing News (Reporter Tian Jiexiong) On September 30, Baimiao Village, Beiqijia Town, Changping District issued a notice that some areas were closed and controlled, and nucleic acid testing was carried out for 4 consecutive days. According to the Changping District Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Baimiao Village Committee, there has been one case of asymptomatic infection of the new crown in Baimiao Village, and the related buildings and homesteads have been sealed and managed.

The Beijing News reporter learned that the population of Baimiao Village in Beiqijia Town is about 20,000, and the floating population accounts for the vast majority. On the evening of September 29, the entire village of Baimiao Village had undergone nucleic acid testing for all staff overnight, and the entire village could only enter. On the morning of September 30, the Baimiao Village Committee issued a notice that it had closed and controlled the housing sites No. 475-477 and No. 507-511 in the village.

According to the Changping District Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a new asymptomatic infected person with new coronary pneumonia was added in Changping District, who is a close contact of a confirmed case outside Beijing, and the observation personnel are concentrated in isolation. The home address is in Baimiao Village, Beiqijia Town, Changping District. The nucleic acid results were negative on September 24, 26, and 28. He has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. The reporter learned from the village committee of Baimiao Village that the epidemic prevention personnel have sealed off the relevant buildings and homesteads, and the residents of Baimiao Village have completed nucleic acid testing of all staff.

For the closed area, the village committee has issued relevant service calls, and will distribute vegetable bags to each household, reminding the residents not to rush to purchase non-essential living materials. During the lockdown management period, residents can purchase daily necessities, takeaways, etc. online, and the staff will assist in delivering them to their doorsteps.

Edited by Zhang Shujing

Proofreading Zhao Lin





