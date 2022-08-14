At the 231st Shanghai New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Press Conference held at 17:00 today, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Municipal Health Commission, informed that on the 14th, there was one new case of local asymptomatic infection in Shanghai society.

Photo by Xinmin Evening News reporter Chen Jiongwei

Infected person: Male, 6 years old, returned from Lhasa to Shanghai, living in Wanyuan Chengshang County, Lane 580, Wanyuan Road, Gumei Road Street, Minhang District, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

The city and district emergency response mechanisms for epidemic prevention and control responded immediately, carried out comprehensive epidemiological investigations, relevant personnel investigations, sampling and testing, and prevention and control management, and implemented epidemic prevention measures such as terminal disinfection of relevant places and environments. The asymptomatic infected person has been transferred to a designated medical institution for isolation and medical observation.

As of 16:00 on August 14, a total of 396 close contacts of the 1 positive infected person in Shanghai have been investigated, and isolation and control have been implemented. Among them, 260 people have negative nucleic acid test results, and the rest are being tested.

A total of 509 people in close contact have been investigated, and all of them have been quarantined and controlled. Among them, 60 people have negative nucleic acid test results, and the rest are being tested. A total of 83,497 people related to this one positive infection were screened, and the nucleic acid test results were all negative. A total of 158 items and environmental samples from relevant places were investigated, and the nucleic acid test results were all negative.

According to the current situation of the city’s epidemic situation and the relevant provisions of the ninth edition of the “New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan”, after the study and decision of the Municipal Leading Group Office for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, Wanyuan, Lane 580, Wanyuan Road, Gumei Road Street, Minhang District Seongsang-gun is listed as a high-risk area, and other areas of Gumei Road Street are listed as a low-risk area.

Recently, local epidemics have been reported in many places in China, and the city’s epidemic prevention and control is facing greater risks and challenges. We must unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “preventing imports from abroad and preventing rebound from within” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, tightening the “quartet of responsibilities”, and paying close attention to the epidemic prevention and control work of key industries, key places, and key personnel. At the same time, the general public is requested to continue to strengthen self-protection, take the initiative to test, scan the code, and report actively. If you have symptoms such as fever and cough, take the initiative to seek medical treatment. Do not gather”, if you receive relevant health reminder text messages or receive inquiries about epidemic prevention personnel, please cooperate actively, be the first responsible person for your own health, and jointly build a dense epidemic protection network.

(Xinmin Evening News reporter Gao Yang)