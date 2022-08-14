Home News One new case of local asymptomatic infection in Shanghai is a returnee from Lhasa and Minhang is listed as a high-risk area | Epidemic Prevention and Control Conference_Xinmin Society_Xinmin.com
News

One new case of local asymptomatic infection in Shanghai is a returnee from Lhasa and Minhang is listed as a high-risk area | Epidemic Prevention and Control Conference_Xinmin Society_Xinmin.com

by admin
One new case of local asymptomatic infection in Shanghai is a returnee from Lhasa and Minhang is listed as a high-risk area | Epidemic Prevention and Control Conference_Xinmin Society_Xinmin.com

At the 231st Shanghai New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Press Conference held at 17:00 today, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Municipal Health Commission, informed that on the 14th, there was one new case of local asymptomatic infection in Shanghai society.

Photo by Xinmin Evening News reporter Chen Jiongwei

Infected person: Male, 6 years old, returned from Lhasa to Shanghai, living in Wanyuan Chengshang County, Lane 580, Wanyuan Road, Gumei Road Street, Minhang District, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

The city and district emergency response mechanisms for epidemic prevention and control responded immediately, carried out comprehensive epidemiological investigations, relevant personnel investigations, sampling and testing, and prevention and control management, and implemented epidemic prevention measures such as terminal disinfection of relevant places and environments. The asymptomatic infected person has been transferred to a designated medical institution for isolation and medical observation.

As of 16:00 on August 14, a total of 396 close contacts of the 1 positive infected person in Shanghai have been investigated, and isolation and control have been implemented. Among them, 260 people have negative nucleic acid test results, and the rest are being tested.

A total of 509 people in close contact have been investigated, and all of them have been quarantined and controlled. Among them, 60 people have negative nucleic acid test results, and the rest are being tested. A total of 83,497 people related to this one positive infection were screened, and the nucleic acid test results were all negative. A total of 158 items and environmental samples from relevant places were investigated, and the nucleic acid test results were all negative.

See also  From Great Britain to Germany: where infections are increasing and where they are decreasing

According to the current situation of the city’s epidemic situation and the relevant provisions of the ninth edition of the “New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan”, after the study and decision of the Municipal Leading Group Office for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, Wanyuan, Lane 580, Wanyuan Road, Gumei Road Street, Minhang District Seongsang-gun is listed as a high-risk area, and other areas of Gumei Road Street are listed as a low-risk area.

Recently, local epidemics have been reported in many places in China, and the city’s epidemic prevention and control is facing greater risks and challenges. We must unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “preventing imports from abroad and preventing rebound from within” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, tightening the “quartet of responsibilities”, and paying close attention to the epidemic prevention and control work of key industries, key places, and key personnel. At the same time, the general public is requested to continue to strengthen self-protection, take the initiative to test, scan the code, and report actively. If you have symptoms such as fever and cough, take the initiative to seek medical treatment. Do not gather”, if you receive relevant health reminder text messages or receive inquiries about epidemic prevention personnel, please cooperate actively, be the first responsible person for your own health, and jointly build a dense epidemic protection network.

(Xinmin Evening News reporter Gao Yang)

I want to reveal

Tel: 962555

Xinmin.com news may not be reproduced without authorization

You may also like

Valperga, 20, crashes in the night and comes...

Treviso, fire terrace in viale Italia: two intoxicated...

Treviso, car swerves and ends up against a...

The car swerves, overturns and ends up in...

Meloni: “Proud of the flame, the voters will...

Now “Candia helps itself” The project against loneliness...

Part-time in the morning, so the shopping is...

Xiamen adds 2 new confirmed cases in 3...

Sold out from Camogli to Portofino: the high...

The highest temperature value and the number of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy