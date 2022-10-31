Source title: A new confirmed case in Changping District, Beijing is a family member of a previously reported case

According to the official WeChat news of Changping Health Education in Beijing, from 0-15:00 on October 31st, a new confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was added in Changping District, who was a centralized quarantine observer, a family member who reported the confirmed case on October 29th, and the current address is the same . He has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. No new risk points are added. Residents and friends are reminded to earnestly fulfill their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, strictly abide by the relevant policies of Beijing’s entry and return to Beijing, and implement various prevention and control measures. Those who have time and space intersection with the announced risk points, and those who receive a pop-up reminder from the health treasure, please take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live immediately, and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures.

