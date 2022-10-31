Home News One new confirmed case in Changping District, Beijing is a family member of a previously reported case – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

One new confirmed case in Changping District, Beijing is a family member of a previously reported case – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Source title: A new confirmed case in Changping District, Beijing is a family member of a previously reported case

According to the official WeChat news of Changping Health Education in Beijing, from 0-15:00 on October 31st, a new confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was added in Changping District, who was a centralized quarantine observer, a family member who reported the confirmed case on October 29th, and the current address is the same . He has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. No new risk points are added.

Residents and friends are reminded to earnestly fulfill their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, strictly abide by the relevant policies of Beijing’s entry and return to Beijing, and implement various prevention and control measures. Those who have time and space intersection with the announced risk points, and those who receive a pop-up reminder from the health treasure, please take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live immediately, and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures.

See also  Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development: Strictly control urban renewal, major demolition and construction to ensure a stable housing rental market

You may also like

Finance seizes 600,000 fake “Made in Italy” shoes...

Covid, guide to the new rules of the...

The retirement home is transformed into a catwalk:...

Covid, from tomorrow no more vaccination obligations for...

Lula has the task of rebuilding Brazilian democracy...

Treviso, here is the new cemetery for children

Massacres of the Nazi-fascists, over a thousand requests...

Halloween and All Saints still with abnormal heat,...

Cortina, second apartment in focus. Occupants evacuated

GDP: surprise third quarter + 0.5%. Growth acquired...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy