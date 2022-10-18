One new positive case in Zhejiang, a 10-year-old boy, is a classmate of the previous case | Hangzhou and Hangzhou issued reminders

On the afternoon of October 18th,Taizhou releases WeChat public account announcement ↓

At 7:00 on October 18, Taizhou Luqiao District found 1 case of positive infection in the initial screening at the centralized isolation point. The result of the review was positive, and it was immediately closed-loop transferred to the designated hospital for isolation and treatment. The relevant close and sub-close contacts have been implemented. .

Long Mou, male, 10 years old, is a classmate of confirmed case 2.

After the flow survey, the main activity trajectory of the positive infected person is as follows:

October 14-15

Lantian School in Luqiao District, Longhu Community (Guanqian Village), Pengsheng Jiayuan Building B, Zhenpei Blind Massage Shop, Xinan Night Market, Xinyijia Supermarket; they were transferred to the Health Station in the early morning of October 16 for centralized isolation and medical observation.

Persons whose activity trajectories overlap in time and space should immediately report to their village (residential, community) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

The general public is requested not to panic, take the initiative to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously abide by laws and regulations, do not spread rumors, do not believe in rumors, do not spread rumors. Ventilation, not gathering, and building an epidemic prevention barrier.

Luqiao District New Corona Virus Infected

Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters

October 18, 2022

previous news

1 new positive case was added at the centralized isolation point in Luqiao District, Taizhou City

So far, all four members of the family have tested positive

At 11:00 on October 17, Taizhou Luqiao District found a single tube that was initially screened positive at the centralized isolation point. The result of the review was positive. The positive infected person was the daughter of confirmed cases 1 and 3 and the sister of confirmed case 2, living together. , has been closed-loop transported to a designated hospital for isolation treatment for the first time.

The positive infected person and the confirmed case 1 Zhang Mou have the same main activity trajectory in the road and bridge, and the person whose activity trajectory overlaps in time and space should immediately report to the village (residential, community) where he belongs and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

News+

Based on the recent epidemic prevention and control situation

Hangzhou Binjiang District, Fuyang District

Epidemic Prevention Command issued the latest reminder

Binjiang, Hangzhou: “Three days, three inspections and three nos” for returnees from the province after arriving in Hangzhou

In view of the recent local new coronary pneumonia epidemic in many places in China, the Binjiang District New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters encourages citizens and friends to take the following prevention and control measures:

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance. They can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

7-day centralized isolation medical observation will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days; 7-day home isolation medical observation ( If conditions are not met, centralized isolation and medical observation will be adopted); 3-day daily health monitoring will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in low-risk areas within 7 days.

On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from other provinces should carry out “three inspections and three nos” after arriving in Hangzhou, and nucleic acid inspections will be conducted once a day for three days. (On the first day, the “landing inspection” should be completed within 1.5 hours after entering Hangzhou.) During this period, there will be no meals, gatherings, or public places. Follow-up, according to the normalized nucleic acid testing requirements, consciously complete a nucleic acid test every 72 hours, and do a good job of self-health monitoring, and pay close attention to the physical condition of yourself and your family.

QR code for “Reporting to Hangzhou”

Fuyang, Hangzhou: 3-day 3-day inspections will be implemented for those who have returned to the rich from outside the province to complete the “on-the-ground inspection” within 1.5 hours after entering the rich

Those who have recently arrived (returned) from the district, especially those in medium and high risk areas or those with a history of living in the county (city, district) where the local epidemic is located, must make a self-declaration in advance through the “reporting and registration in Hangzhou” or report to the community ( Village), unit or staying in a hotel (hotel) for reporting.

Those who have returned to wealth from outside the province should complete the “on-the-ground inspection” within one and a half hours of arriving at the first entrance to the wealthy. After entering the wealthy, three inspections will be carried out for 3 days, with an interval of 24 hours each time. Corresponding nucleic acid testing and health management measures. Residents and friends are requested to cooperate with the territory to implement 72-hour normalized nucleic acid testing, and nucleic acid testing for key populations will be performed at the corresponding frequency. Passengers taking planes, high-speed rails, trains, and inter-provincial long-distance passenger buses must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours.

QR code for “Reporting to Hangzhou”

Drivers and friends who have a history of new crown virus infection or a history of living in key areas of the epidemic should take the initiative to inform the epidemic prevention staff at the expressway bayonet, and cooperate with the epidemic prevention staff to implement a “penetrating” inquiry about the travel history within 7 days. Please strictly abide by the epidemic prevention and control staff. According to the regulations, those who fail to report or deliberately conceal, omit, falsely report, or delay their itinerary, refuse to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, cause the spread of the epidemic or cause the risk of the spread of the epidemic will be dealt with in accordance with the law.