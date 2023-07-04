One of Lucia Annibali’s scargers is free – breaking latest news

One of the scarpers of Lucia Annibali, the lawyer and former deputy disfigured 10 years ago with acid on behalf of her ex-boyfriend, is free. Rubin Talaban, 41, sentenced with a final sentence to 12 years’ imprisonment, served 9 years in prison and was deported to Albania last April. The news is anticipated by Il Messaggero, Il Resto del Carlino and Corriere Adriatico. On the other hand, accomplice Altistin Precetaj, also sentenced to 12 years, and the principal Luca Varani, who is serving a 20-year sentence, are still in prison.

Talaban’s return to Albania was learned during the hearing of a trial at the Court of Pesaro: in this case he would be implicated in an alleged drug affair. In case of return to Italy, he would have to serve the rest of his sentence. Talaban went into action on the evening of 16 April 2016 together with Precetaj, throwing acid in the face of Lucia Annibali, originally from Urbino, but at that time residing in Pesaro, who was returning home.

An attack carried out on behalf of the lawyer Luca Varani, who did not accept the end of the story with Lucia, cut short by her after learning that the man was still with his historical girlfriend, who became pregnant. Talaban was arrested 15 days after the attack in San Salvo Marina (Chieti): he was about to flee to Albania. According to the prosecution he would have agreed a fee of 30 thousand euros with Varani, of which 5,000 paid immediately. Traces of acid were found in his car, as well as on his shoes. At first instance he was sentenced to 14 years, then reduced to 12 on appeal. To Annibali, who had to face years of surgical operations, becoming a symbol of female resilience in the face of gender-based violence, he wrote a letter from prison in 2019, asking her forgiveness. “A pardon that serves him more than me,” commented the lawyer, in the meantime elected to Parliament with the Democratic Party and then moved to Italia Viva, and today the ombudsman of the Tuscany Region.

