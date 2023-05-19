“One of the few composers who wrote poetry and philosophy”

As a memory in recognition of the composer Fredy Molina Daza, the lawyer and writer Carlos Ariza Romero presented the book ‘Homage to Fredy Molina, fiftieth anniversary of his death’ in which the lawyer highlights the profile of his life, work and artistic projection of the “poet and philosopher of musical, folkloric, classical vallenata expression, through his romanticism”.

According to Ariza Romero, during a promotional visit to EL PILÓN, he explored Vallenato cultural, musical and folkloric expression through an academic approach.

“I have met this great poet thinker where I make a very precise analysis of his musical work. Why did he make poetry? Because he thought it and he felt it. Why did he do philosophy? Because he thought it and experienced it. Radiating all his philosophy in romanticism through love that he knew as a great poet, ”explained the 65-year-old lawyer.

Ariza affirmed that through the letter he took the opportunity to “demystify” some comments about Fredy Molina in which he points out, according to his words, as Don Juan and Nadaista.

“It was totally different from that. Here I make an apology for Fredy Molina for which I surrounded myself with his family and great friends, such as the composer Gustavo Gutiérrez. Only at the age of 50, although late, but recognition was made in Patillal, where I was a speaker,” said Ariza.

The book comprises 8 chapters, in the form of essays, where the first 5 are dedicated to the honoree. The first makes a presentation of his quality as a composer and his manifestations in life, as well as his development, behavior, life and work. Next, the quality of poet and the creative genius of Fredy Molina to compose came forward. The third essay talks about the poetic philosophical environment in some songs by Fredy Molina. “He is one of the few Vallenato composers who knew how to write poetry and philosophize in a big way,” explains Ariza.

In the fourth chapter, the man born in Urumita (La Guajira) analyzes the philosophical-poetic part in Molina’s songs, emphasizing how he knew how to build that metaphorical, figurative, and rhetorical language. Finally, the book aims to leave a very academic teaching. “They are formative essays with critical analysis, where he shows how he built poetry and philosophy, Fredy Molina,” explained Ariza.

In addition to them, in 3 final essays, Ariza raises “the defense of the vallenato that left us, of yesterday, of the classic, of the traditional, the one that is never in style because the classic is never in style, but lives and remains forever.” lifetime”.

Carlos Ariza Romero was born in Urumita, La Guajira, in 1958. He graduated from the Loperena College in Valledupar and became a Law Professional at the Simón Bolívar University in Barranquilla. The homage to Fredy Molina is his sixth book.

BY: JOSÉ ALEJANDRO MARTÍNEZ/ EL PILÓN.

“Fredy Molina is one of the few Vallenato composers who knew how to write poetry and philosophize in a big way,” said lawyer and writer Carlos Ariza Romero.