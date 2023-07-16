One of the men found dead in Los Sauces was a fisherman

The photograph of a flower tattoo on the arm was the worst news a family received.

This photograph made it possible to confirm that one of those murdered in Los Sauces, from the San Mateo parish, was Ítalo Alejandro Medina Chávez (25), a fisherman artisan native to the Puerto López canton.

The double crime was recorded after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The bodies were abandoned, one on top of the other, with shots to various parts of the body, on a slope near the main road that leads to El Aromo in Manta.

Medina Chávez had at least two shots to the right side of his face, while the other body also had shots on the head and on different parts of the body.

The wife, who preferred not to disclose their names, pointed out that her partner left her home in the early hours of the morning.

“He did not say where he was going, nor what time he was going to return. We found out about the death at night through a phone call and through the publications made on social networks, ”he said.

She also came to the morgue to help identify and remove her husband’s body to take it to Puerto López.

Residents of Los Sauces found it

Residents of Los Sauces, after seeing two pairs of shoes on the road and trying to pick them up, realized the bodies five meters from where the shoes were.

Carmen Medina, aunt of the deceased, indicated that she lives in Manta and upon learning the news she went to the morgue and confirmed the news.

“I was hoping it wasn’t him, but today (yesterday) when we entered we realized, first of the tattoo and then we confirmed that it was my nephew,” the woman said.

She was the one who traveled with her husband, in the first instance, from Jaramijó, to identify the body of her nephew in the morgue.

Hours later, other relatives arrived from Puerto López.

Ítalo Alejandro Medina Chávez leaves two children, nine and four years old, as an orphan.

His relatives confirmed that he was engaged in artisanal fishing.

“My nephew has been fishing since he was ten years old,” Carmen asserted.

After legal procedures, the body was removed and taken to a funeral home where they prepared it to take it to Puerto López.

Missing to identify one

A man who wore green shorts and a diver of the same color, is still unidentified.

Until yesterday, an autopsy, samples and fingerprints had been performed on him, but according to the Police, these details are not enough to recognize him.

That is why they hope that a relative will come to the morgue.

The relatives of Ítalo Alejandro Medina Chávez, upon seeing the photograph of the other corpse, told the Police that they did not know him, and even that they had never seen him.

The body is at least 48 years old, has white skin, and has a tattoo on the waist on the right side, of a cartoon, of at least four inches.

The bodies of the men who were abandoned in the Los Sauces sector did not carry identification when they were found.

