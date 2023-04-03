Home News One of the “suppliers” of cell phones of the MS-13 falls
One of the “suppliers” of cell phones of the MS-13 falls

by admin
Following up on the case of the “extortionist”, who demanded rent in businesses in the Montreal de Mejicanos neighborhood, the Police proceeded to capture a telephone “supplier” and collaborator of MS-13, Tatiana Yamileth Romero Ramírez, alias ” Puppy”.

The woman is a member of the Clica Guanacos Criminales Salvatruchos, who will have to pay years in prison for the crimes of illegal groups and aggravated extortion, assured the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

The capture of the extortionist from Mejicanos was achieved thanks to the citizen complaint and the digital patrol protocols that allowed us to find the whereabouts of this criminal.

“Understand, control of Salvadoran territory belongs to the State, we are winning this War Against Gangs and we continue,” said the official.

