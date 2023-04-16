Matchday AZ
Daniel Orsato is on Tuesday in Real Madrid’s Champions League away game at Chelsea (Tuesday, 9 p.m., in the REAL TOTAL-Liveticker and on Prime Video) as a referee. One person will certainly not be happy about the appointment for the quarter-final second leg: Luka Modrić. The midfield star lashed out at the Italian after the 3-0 semi-final defeat by Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.
“I never talk about referees, but today it is impossible not to talk about this referee. He’s one of the worst I know. Not just because of this game. He refereed me a lot and I never had a good memory of him. He’s a disaster“, he criticized the 47-year-old, who had not given Croatia a corner kick, whereupon he awarded the “gauchos” a questionable penalty kick in return.
Real Orsato will whistle for the eighth time. In the current season he did that in the 2-3 defeat against RB Leipzig, last season in the legendary 3-1 comeback at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the semi-final second leg against Manchester City and in the 0-1 defeat in the round of 16 First leg against Paris Saint-Germain.
Incidentally, he also oversaw the 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the 2020/21 semi-final second leg. Other appearances with Madrid participation: the 1-2 against ManCity shortly before the coronavirus pandemic in the round of 16 first leg in 2019/20, the 1-0 at Galatasaray in the group stage of the same season and the 8-0 in the preliminary round in 2015/16 Malmo FF. All in all: three real wins, four real bankruptcies.
Real Madrid – Jersey 2022/23: order now in the Adidas online shop
/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News
/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50
article
738388
Matchday AZ
“One of the worst”: Modrić nightmare Orsato whistles Chelsea-Real
Daniele Orsato will referee Real Madrid’s Champions League away game at Chelsea on Tuesday (Tuesday, 9 p.m., in the REAL TOTAL live ticker and on Prime Video). One person will certainly not be happy about the appointment for the quarter-final second leg: Luka Modrić. The midfield star drew harshly at the World Cup in Qatar after losing 3-0 in the semifinals to Argentina […]
16.04.2023, 14:56