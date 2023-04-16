Matchday AZ

Daniel Orsato is on Tuesday in Real Madrid’s Champions League away game at Chelsea (Tuesday, 9 p.m., in the REAL TOTAL-Liveticker and on Prime Video) as a referee. One person will certainly not be happy about the appointment for the quarter-final second leg: Luka Modrić. The midfield star lashed out at the Italian after the 3-0 semi-final defeat by Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.

Enlarge Foto: Stuart Franklin, Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images“>

“I never talk about referees, but today it is impossible not to talk about this referee. He’s one of the worst I know. Not just because of this game. He refereed me a lot and I never had a good memory of him. He’s a disaster“, he criticized the 47-year-old, who had not given Croatia a corner kick, whereupon he awarded the “gauchos” a questionable penalty kick in return.

background “Disaster”: Modrić rumbles after Croatia’s bankruptcy against referee Orsato. Continue reading

Real Orsato will whistle for the eighth time. In the current season he did that in the 2-3 defeat against RB Leipzig, last season in the legendary 3-1 comeback at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the semi-final second leg against Manchester City and in the 0-1 defeat in the round of 16 First leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Incidentally, he also oversaw the 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the 2020/21 semi-final second leg. Other appearances with Madrid participation: the 1-2 against ManCity shortly before the coronavirus pandemic in the round of 16 first leg in 2019/20, the 1-0 at Galatasaray in the group stage of the same season and the 8-0 in the preliminary round in 2015/16 Malmo FF. All in all: three real wins, four real bankruptcies.

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article 738388 Matchday AZ “One of the worst”: Modrić nightmare Orsato whistles Chelsea-Real Daniele Orsato will referee Real Madrid’s Champions League away game at Chelsea on Tuesday (Tuesday, 9 p.m., in the REAL TOTAL live ticker and on Prime Video). One person will certainly not be happy about the appointment for the quarter-final second leg: Luka Modrić. The midfield star drew harshly at the World Cup in Qatar after losing 3-0 in the semifinals to Argentina […] 16.04.2023, 14:56







Up



