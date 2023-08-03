One of those involved in the murder of a UN worker sentenced

angel rolando hill He was sentenced to 37 years in prison for having participated in the murder of Natalia Castillocommunications adviser United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)a crime committed in December 2021 in Bogotá, the Prosecutor’s Office reported this Wednesday.

The sentence was issued by a judge in Bogotá after the evidence presented by the prosecution against Colina in which he “demonstrated that the now sentenced person participated, as a co-perpetrator, in the crime that occurred on December 24, 2021” in a sector of the Galerías neighborhood.

At the time the prosecution indicated that alias “Ángelo” was found responsible for the crimes of aggravated homicide, aggravated and qualified robbery, and abusive access to a computer system.

During the criminal process, the analysis of security camera videos compiled by the investigators was decisive, in addition to the statements of direct witnesses, and what was said by Javier Enrique Ramírez Gómez, alias “Porki”who was prosecuted as a co-perpetrator in the facts.

The details of the investigation into the murder of a UN official

According to the investigation, after stealing the belongings of the victim “Ángelo”, in the company of another man, They fled the scene, leaving the young woman seriously injured. who was transferred to the Palermo Clinic where he died.

The Prosecutor’s Office showed that hours after the theft there were several withdrawals and movements in Castillo’s bank accounts. “The test material provided evidenced that said transactions were carried out by Javier Enrique Ramírez Gómez, aka “Porky”who accepted his participation in the events,” the entity pointed out.

The authorities indicated that the crime was perpetrated when Castillo and two of his friends left a commercial establishment in the Galerías sector, where they were intercepted by two men who pointed a “modified traumatic weapon” at them and asked them to hand over their belongings.

