The online applications on the INPS website for the bonus aimed at fragile workers are launched. The indemnity of € 1,000 is one-off: it can be paid only once to each person entitled to it. The fragile workers bonus is compatible with other unemployment or other benefits or benefits received by the applicant. Requests must be submitted by November 30, 2022.

The recipients, explains INPS, are employees of the private sector entitled to social security protection from the disease at INPS, including industrial workers; workers and employees of the service sector and services; agricultural, entertainment and maritime workers. The bonus does not, on the other hand, apply to family collaborators, industrial employees, middle managers, managers, goalkeepers, self-employed workers and those registered in the separate management. The fragile workers bonus is compatible with other unemployment or other benefits or benefits received by the applicant.

The requirements for the bonus

To be entitled to the bonus, the worker must meet the following requirements:

– in 2021 have been an employee of the private sector entitled to social security protection for illness paid by INPS;

– have presented in 2021 one or more sickness certificates as a worker in possession of the recognition of disability with connotation of gravity (Article 3, paragraph 3, Law 104/1992) or certification issued by the competent legal medical bodies, certifying a condition risk deriving from immunosuppression or from the outcomes of oncological diseases or from the performance of related life-saving therapies;

– to have exceeded in 2021 the maximum allowable period of illness governed by the specific legislation envisaged for the worker who submits the application;

– not having made work performance in agile mode in 2021 in the periods for which the applicant for the bonus has presented sickness certificates.

How to apply

The application must be submitted to INPS by accessing the dedicated online service using your credentials. As an alternative to the web portal, the indemnity can be requested through one of the following methods:

– Integrated Contact Center, by calling the toll-free number 803 164 from the landline (free of charge) or by calling 06 164164 from the mobile network (for a fee, based on the rate applied by the various operators);

– patronage bodies, through the telematic services offered by them.

The payment of the bonus will be made by crediting the IBAN indicated by the applicant. To be validated, the Iban must be in the name or joint name of the applicant.