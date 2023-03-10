Home News One-off indemnity for companies and self-employed workers: correction of the list of beneficiaries
One-off indemnity for companies and self-employed workers: correction of the list of beneficiaries

One-off indemnity for companies and self-employed workers: correction of the list of beneficiaries

10.03.23 – Work

The Regional Department of Labour, regarding the public notice at the counter for the granting of a one-time allowance to compensate for the loss of income in favor of companies and self-employed individuals partially annulled determination no. 9049/772 of 14 February 2023 in the part relating to the indemnity to the beneficiaries.

Last update: 10.03.23

