11
10.03.23 10 March 2023 – Work
The Regional Department of Labour, regarding the public notice at the counter for the granting of a one-time allowance to compensate for the loss of income in favor of companies and self-employed individuals partially annulled determination no. 9049/772 of 14 February 2023 in the part relating to the indemnity to the beneficiaries.
Consult the documents;
Last update: 10.03.23
See also In the face of the current situation of epidemic prevention and control, experts from the Zhejiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminded: It is not advisable to "lie down" in epidemic prevention jqknews