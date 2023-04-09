(Image Today)

One in two single-person households in Korea is found to be in poverty. The poverty rate of the elderly living alone was 72.1%, which was higher than that of all single-person households.

According to the 2022 Poverty Statistical Yearbook released by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs on the 9th, the relative poverty rate of the entire population measured based on disposable income in 2020 was 15.3%. . Relative poverty rate refers to the share of households with less than 50% of the median income.

The higher the age, the higher the poverty rate for single-person households for women than for men.

The poverty rate of elderly households aged 65 or older was 72.1%, with 7 out of 10 people living in poverty. Compared to 78.4% in 2016, it decreased by 6.3%, but it was more than 3.5 times higher than the poverty rate of 19.5% for middle-aged people (35-49 years old) and 20.2% for young people (19-24 years old). The poverty rate for the elderly (50-64 years old) was 38.7%, higher than the average for all age groups.

The poverty rate of female single-person households was 55.7%, more than 20% higher than the poverty rate of male single-person households of 34.5%.

Although the poverty rate of single-person households is gradually decreasing, falling to 52.7% in 2018, 51.8% in 2019, and below 50% in 2020, it is pointed out that appropriate measures are needed as one out of two single-person households is still a poor household.

According to the National Statistical Office announced in December last year, the number of single-person households in Korea reached 7,166,000, accounting for 33.4% of all households, a record high. Due to changes in values ​​regarding marriage and childrearing, the number of households, which was 20% in 2005, has increased significantly to account for one-third of all households.

The upward trend is likely to continue. According to the National Statistical Office’s ‘Future Household Estimation: 2020-2050’, the number of single-person households in Korea is expected to reach 9.05 million in 2050, approaching 39.6% of the total.

Meanwhile, the poverty rate for people with disabilities was 39.5%, and the poverty rate for single-parent households was 22.4%.

The Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs said, “The deepening of poverty and inequality can increase social anxiety and act as a factor that hinders integration.” The direction of the policy, the size of the target audience, and the scale of expenditure for related policies should be determined.”