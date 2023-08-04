One person dead and two injured leaves a traffic accident in Villanueva

As a result of a traffic accident that occurred in the sector known as the Palmar del Oriente straight line in Villaniueva, a 34-year-old woman died and two more people were injured.

The person who lost his life in the accident was identified as Jheymi Rocío Arias Bonilla, who was riding a motorcycle that collided with a car.

Along with the deceased woman, 22-year-old Heidy Michel Quenza Martínez was traveling, who was referred to an assistance center with serious injuries.

In the car-type vehicle, 29-year-old Cristian Steven Beltrán Patiño was traveling, who was transferred to the local Villanueva hospital with polytrauma.

Authorities opened an investigation to establish responsibilities in this case.

Source: Connection

