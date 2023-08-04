Home » One person dead and two injured leaves a traffic accident in Villanueva
News

One person dead and two injured leaves a traffic accident in Villanueva

by admin
One person dead and two injured leaves a traffic accident in Villanueva

As a result of a traffic accident that occurred in the sector known as the Palmar del Oriente straight line in Villaniueva, a 34-year-old woman died and two more people were injured.

The person who lost his life in the accident was identified as Jheymi Rocío Arias Bonilla, who was riding a motorcycle that collided with a car.

Along with the deceased woman, 22-year-old Heidy Michel Quenza Martínez was traveling, who was referred to an assistance center with serious injuries.

In the car-type vehicle, 29-year-old Cristian Steven Beltrán Patiño was traveling, who was transferred to the local Villanueva hospital with polytrauma.

Authorities opened an investigation to establish responsibilities in this case.

Source: Connection

See also  After 985 Master Kaimo became popular, someone checked his thesis. I responded: I’m not a hype-Motor, Master—Quick Technology (Media under Drivehome)—Technology changes the future

You may also like

The Rise and Fall of Italy’s Participation in...

Economics of culture. “IncrediBOL!” is back, an opportunity...

The Historic Impact: If Trump is Found Guilty...

Less bus frequency generates inconveniences for users

Trump denies charges related to assault on the...

Municipality of Naples – Secondary school book coupons

Exploring the Impact of Advanced Technologies on Global...

Workers in the Sierra and Amazonia will receive...

A man accused of drugging his wife and...

Formez projects at the annual event “Sicilia FSE...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy