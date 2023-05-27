One person died from an electric shock in Valledupar

Eduardo Luis Urrutia Maestre, 60, died from an electric shock he suffered in the patio of his home located in the Cañahuate neighborhood, downtown Valledupar.

According to the authorities, the man was manipulating some power cables when he suffered the accident at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The neighbors notified the authorities to transfer Luis Urrutia to a health center, but the uniformed officers upon arrival noticed that he had no vital signs.

“The man lying in the patio is observed, who is holding some cables in his hands, he proceeds to suspend the power source and request an ambulance. Firefighters and the ambulance arrived at the scene, which indicates that it has no vital signs,” the National Police reported.

CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office inspected the corpse and transferred it to Legal Medicine.