One person was killed and three others injured in a stabbing attack near a metro station in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.

An unknown attacker stabbed a person to death near the exit of the West Seoul subway station at 2:07 pm local time (0507 GMT).

Three people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and are now investigating the details of the crime.

