One person was slightly injured in a rollover on Unionstrasse

One person was slightly injured in a rollover on Unionstrasse

The driver was driving her car on Unionstrasse in the direction of Leonding around 10:15 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. The professional fire brigade, the Red Cross and the police were on duty.

An ÖBB operations manager was on site because a power distributor was damaged. Image: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / JURANEK (TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / JURANEK)

Collision with power distributor

In addition, an ÖBB operations manager was alerted because the car had collided with an ÖBB power distribution box. Since the driver was not trapped, the professional fire department was able to end the operation after a short time and handed over the scene of the accident to the towing service and the police.

