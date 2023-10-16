One person was slightly injured in a rollover on Unionstrasse

The driver was driving her car on Unionstrasse in the direction of Leonding around 10:15 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. The professional fire brigade, the Red Cross and the police were on duty.

An ÖBB operations manager was on site because a power distributor was damaged. Image: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / JURANEK (TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / JURANEK)

Collision with power distributor

In addition, an ÖBB operations manager was alerted because the car had collided with an ÖBB power distribution box. Since the driver was not trapped, the professional fire department was able to end the operation after a short time and handed over the scene of the accident to the towing service and the police.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

Share this: Facebook

X

