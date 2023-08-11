one soldier killed and another seriously wounded

A traffic accident in the municipality of Bosconia resulted in the death of a soldier and left another seriously injured. The incident occurred when both soldiers fell from the motorcycle they were riding, falling into a ditch along the Ruta del Sol highway.

According to the first information, the two men were heading along the aforementioned municipal road when, apparently, a dump truck that was traveling at that moment suffered an imbalance. This caused the driver of the motorcycle to lose control and both soldiers fell into a ditch designed to drain rainwater.

The soldiers, belonging to the La Popa Artillery Battalion number 2, suffered serious injuries due to the impact. They were transferred to the Santa Isabel Clinic in Valledupar, where a positive progress in their recovery was initially reported. However, Jovany Calderón Ortega, 34, one of the soldiers involved, would have experienced complications due to the appearance of a bacterium. As a result, he had to be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he died.

The second person involved in the road accident has not yet been identified by the authorities and is under medical care at the Valledupar Clinic.

The authorities will initiate investigations with the purpose of clarifying the events that led to the death of Calderón Ortega.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

