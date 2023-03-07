The cross-country national championships took place in Lasberg at the weekend on a varied course and in sunny weather. The athletes of the IGLA long life sports union won a total of 13 medals – five of them in gold.

There was an IGLA double victory to be celebrated in the U14 male class: Jonas Mesi won the gold medal with a large lead, followed by Sam Schluckner with a strong run to the silver medal. Together with Emil Mühlböck (4th), the two also won the title in the team classification.

Agnes Danner and Magdalena Sura also celebrated an IGLA double victory in the U23 female class. Together with Silvia Mesi, who took third place in the W45 class, there was still team silver in the general class. Sina Feichtlbauer (8th), Mia Weber (10th) and Lara Andexlinger (19th) took home the bronze medal in the team ranking (U14 female).

Alexander Weiß was happy about bronze in the U20 male class. Club colleague Julian Mesi did a great job in the race over 3200 meters and won (U18). Renate Keplinger ensured the fifth IGLA victory of the day. She won gold in the W60. Bronze in the male U16 class went to Linus Mühlböck, followed by Kevin Polzinger in fourth place. Together with Niklas Luger they won silver in the team ranking.

Other top 10 finishes: 6th Felix Sattlberger (U14 male); 8. Elena Schmidhuber, 9. Pia Furthmoser (both U16 female); 4. Agnes Danner (General Class).

author Elisabeth Ertl Local editor Innviertel Elisabeth Ertl